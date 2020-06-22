Downtown Pierre is again showing off one of its annual beautification projects.
“We have a program run by the businesses on S Pierre Street that has my shop grow, place, and maintain 28 flower baskets on those blocks,” said Art Smith, local greenhouse horticulturist. Smith put up the baskets, this year, on June 21. “The program is intended to attract shoppers to downtown by making it a nicer place to shop and see nice things. The idea was to create a more fun downtown area so people would be more willing to shop there instead of the box stores.”
“It was started, I think, the year after a large infrastructure upgrade on the 100 and 300 S Pierre street blocks that stopped foot traffic on those streets for many months,” said Smith. “The program is based on linear footage of businesses on those two blocks of Pierre street and on Dakota Avenue from Pierre street to the alleys in both directions. The Business Improvement District #2 is the legal entity. BID#2 has an elected group of leaders, with Don Boyd as the president and April Stromer as the vice president.”
“They bought the baskets in 2016 and we’ve done this for them each year since then. The baskets wrap around the light poles and have a water reservoir of about 2.2 gallons. We start the flowers in March.” The baskets and flowers are put up in early- or mid-June. “They stay up through September, with waterings every other day or so, weather determined.”
“The flowers we’ve used are a variety of petunias called SuperTunias, chosen because they withstand the winds and heat quite well. We’ve experimented with a couple of other flower varieties at the store in the same baskets and nothing performs as well as the supertunias,” said Smith.
