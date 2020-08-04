The city of Pierre, in concert with PKG Contracting, Inc., is hosting a ground-breaking ceremony at the site of Pierre’s new drinking water treatment facility. The ceremony is at the west end of Steamboat Park, on Friday, Aug. 7, starting at 11 a.m.
“The event signals the start of construction,” said Brad Palmer, city utilities director. “This project is more than two years in the making, and a major project for this community. We’re full steam ahead. The goal is to have water flowing from the facility to your faucet by fall 2022.”
The city opened construction bids for the project last week. Within the next couple of weeks, equipment will be staged north of the Missouri River bridge, where a water intake and pump house will be built. The facility will draw water from the Missouri River and pump it under Sioux Avenue to the water treatment facility.
To accommodate construction, the Steamboat Park playground has been temporarily removed. By fall of next year, the building should start to take shape. In mid-2022, the system will be in place to begin the transition to treated water.
The total project cost is estimated at $37.5 million. The city is using a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project agreement. PKG Contracting, Inc., teaming with Scull Construction Services Inc., holds that agreement and is responsible for keeping the project on time and on budget.
In June 2018, 73% of the Pierre voters approved the plan to build a new water treatment facility to reduce the high mineral content found in Pierre’s current water supply. This plan includes raising residential water rates by approximately $1 a day.
