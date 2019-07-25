Driver education student numbers increase, while instructor numbers decrease

The Pierre School District student population continues to grow, which means that Capital University Center (CUC) can expect growing numbers of eligible driver education students. For comparison sake, consider that approximately 134 students in the Pierre School District became age-eligible in 2015. Five years later in 2019, the district had approximately 210 students become age-eligible for driver education – a 64 percent increase over a five-year period.
Demand for enrollment in CUC’s Driver Education program has already outstripped our program capacity. CUC has traditionally offered three Driver Education sessions with a capacity of 30 students per session. In order to meet the demand for instruction, we have added two fall Driver Education classes in 2019. There are a limited number of enrollment spots available at this time for the September class and the October class.
While student numbers grow, CUC is faced with dwindling numbers of teachers with Driver Education teaching endorsements. In fact, Driver Education programs all across South Dakota are in crisis due to the shortage of individuals with a Driver Education endorsement. Over the years, many of the teachers that CUC relied upon to teach Driver Ed have retired. At this time, we only have two Driver Education instructors who have committed to teaching in 2020. We need at least three instructors and would like to have four or five available.
To become a driver education instructor, an individual must earn a driver education instructor endorsement which requires eight post-secondary credit hours. The only driver education instructor program in South Dakota at this time is offered through Northern State University and is available online or on campus. Although the majority of driver education instructors are also school teachers, anyone can become a driver education instructor if they meet background qualifications and earn a driver education certification from an accredited post-secondary school.
CUC Drivers’ Education is a non-credit class offered during the spring and summer sessions to students in grades eight-through-12, and to adults. All practice driving is scheduled with the instructor. Students are required to be 14 years of age before performing the practice driving portion of the class. To receive a certificate of completion, students must complete 30 hours of classroom instruction, six hours or practice driving time, and six hours of observation time. Drivers’ Education currently costs $325, with the possibility that costs could increase. Program costs include: faculty and driver salaries, car rental and adaptation, insurance, auto repair, teaching supplies, support services, and student certificate processing. Driver’s Education is usually held in three sessions through March, April and part of June each year, but this year there are September and October sessions, as well. Sign up early as the sessions fill up quickly. Fort Pierre students wanting to take session classes beginning at 3:30 p.m. during the school year will be accommodated: Instructors will work with those students after class to cover their late arrivals.
According to AAA South Dakota, the “100 Deadliest Days,” is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when the number of crash fatalities involving a teen driver historically rise. Over the last five years, the average number of deaths from crashes involving teen drivers ages 15 to 18 was 17 percent higher per day compared to other days of the year, according to AAA.
Over the past five years during the “100 Deadliest Days,” an average of almost 700 people died each year in crashes involving teen drivers. In South Dakota, there were 16 fatalities and 1,154 injuries of young people (to age 19) that occurred during the summer of 2017, according to the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety.
“While teens may make mistakes when first learning to drive, it is important to continue educating them about safety behind the wheel so they avoid the reckless behaviors that put themselves and others at risk on the road,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA South Dakota spokesperson. “Crashes for teen drivers increase significantly during the summer because teens are out of school and driving more.”
