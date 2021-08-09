The drought’s footprint continues to expand across South Dakota, as periodic heat waves impacted conditions over the last month. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 18 percent of the state is in Extreme Drought, while another 70 percent follows as Severe Drought.
“On Aug. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated topsoil moisture 84% short to very short in South Dakota. Rangeland and pastures were also rated 84% very poor to poor across the state,” Laura Edwards, South Dakota State University Extension state climatologist, said. “The country’s spring wheat crop was rated just 9% good to excellent with 64% very poor to poor. South Dakota, being in the heart of spring wheat country, has been setback severely due to the conditions, with 84% rated poor to very poor.”
This August, SDSU Extension will continue its virtual educational program series, Drought Hour. From 11 a.m. to noon, participants are invited to join the online conversation and stay ahead of drought impacts with climate updates, business insights and the latest research-tested management tips for farms, ranches and properties of all sizes.
Drought Hour will be featured on the following Mondays during the month and will cover a variety of production topics:
Aug. 23
“2021 Growing Season Drought and Climate Update,” by Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension, and “August Look at Crop and Forage Prices,” by Jack Davis, SDSU Extension crops business management field specialist
Aug. 30
“Meeting Nutritional Needs through Various Management Strategies: Fence-line Weaning and Grazing Standing Corn,” by Julie Walker, SDSU Extension beef specialist
There is no fee to attend, but participants need to register for the weekly webinars on the SDSU Extension Events page — extension.sdstate.edu/events. Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to attendees.
In addition to the weekly webinar series, SDSU Extension has devoted an entire page on the Extension website to addressing drought concerns — extension.sdstate.edu/drought.
Ann Hess is the communications program manager at SDSU Extension.
