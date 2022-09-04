Duke
Duke marked 304 days at PAWS Animal Rescue on Saturday, setting a new record at the shelter.

 Michael Leifer / Capital Journal

Rescued animals often move through PAWS Animal Rescue in a few months. Any longer than that, confinement starts to take its toll — “kennel crazy” is the informal term.

The effects of prolonged confinement span from withdrawn depression to manic hyperactivity. But on Saturday, his 304th day of waiting for adoption, Duke the German Shepherd was still showing no signs of confinement-related stress. It’s an impressive feat for the rescue’s longest-held animal.

Despite a touch of hip dysplasia, Duke remains playful and enjoys being outside.

