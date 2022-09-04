Rescued animals often move through PAWS Animal Rescue in a few months. Any longer than that, confinement starts to take its toll — “kennel crazy” is the informal term.
The effects of prolonged confinement span from withdrawn depression to manic hyperactivity. But on Saturday, his 304th day of waiting for adoption, Duke the German Shepherd was still showing no signs of confinement-related stress. It’s an impressive feat for the rescue’s longest-held animal.
Staff expressed wonder at Duke’s mental toughness. The affectionate canine was neither shy nor aggressive on Saturday — he remained a proper gentleman. Just like his pearly whites, Duke’s psychological health seemed spotless. As though unaware of his size, Duke was eager to cuddle. Being many times larger than any human lap didn’t dissuade Duke from trying to nestle into one.
The gentle temperament cannot be easy to maintain in cramped conditions. But even when encountering a new person, Duke bowed his head and tried to fold his body into their lap. He kept at it until he lost his back footing, slipped on the gravel and tumbled over. He immediately picked himself back up.
Duke’s hip dysplasia, extremely common in the larger breeds, means his back legs aren’t as strong as they once were. His teeth, however, remain white as when he was a puppy. Rescue volunteer Kristi Thompson said Duke is in very good dental health for a middle-aged dog — he is now almost five.
Sweet-tempered animals like Duke are normally adopted quickly. His downfall wasn’t a bad personality. It was his bark. After Duke briefly found a home, his adopters soon returned him. Reportedly, their landlord described his barks as “threatening.”
Yet, Duke has never once displayed physical aggression. His persistent bark combined with a classic German Shepherd appearance have been often misunderstood. After spending time with Duke, it was obvious that the bark is his way of saying “I want to play with you.”
Like certain human beings, Duke seemed to be the victim of a stereotype beyond his control.
“He does bark a lot. He’s got a loud bark, but man, he’s the sweetest German Shepherd,” Thompson said. “He is such a lovebug. We’ve had a few German Shepherds that have made me nervous, but Duke has never once made me nervous.”
Kenneled or fenced-in, Duke will bark. Once released, he is a very quiet dog. Returning to the rescue after a walk, Duke was silent even in a room of frantically yapping rescues.
Other than a rhythmic pant, Duke was silent for his entire walk, passing people, cars and landing birds. The infamous “woof” that caused him so much misfortune emerged mostly when Duke felt confined. It was obvious where Duke wanted to be — he loved every moment outside.
Duke overflowed with enthusiasm when he was put on a leash and spent the beginning of his walk stretched at its very end.
“He doesn’t so much pull like he’s trying to drag you down the street. He just weaves,” Thompson explained. “It’s kinda like a nervous back-and-forth but, once you get walking, he’s a pretty good walking companion.”
Sure enough, after a very enthusiastic start, Duke seemed to relax and soon fell into a comfortable stride. He remained calm even after his tender paws picked up some spiny cockleburs.
Because he has not been tested much around cats and other dogs, it’s not yet clear how well Duke handles them. Fortunately, PAWS allows community members to set up meet-and-greets between their own pets and potential adoptees. These introductions allow folks to know, ahead of time, how Duke might get along with pets already in the family.
“I don’t want to pin him down to being the only dog in a household. With proper introductions, it could work,” Thompson said.
For his hip dysplasia, Duke requires anti-inflammatory injections every couple months. Mostly, however, an inexpensive glucosamine supplement and some friendly petting is more than enough to hold him.
Although Thompson suggested low-intensity exercise, Duke proved capable of running. When his walker broke into a sprint, Duke matched pace and kept going without any sign of discomfort. His handler was out of breath long before Duke was. Other than his tender hips, Duke’s body seemed strong and healthy.
Long term, Thompson said, “Duke needs a gentle type of lifestyle … he doesn’t need a five-mile-walk every day, his hips aren’t going to hold up to that.”
One or two quick strolls a day, Thompson said, would be sufficient for Duke. Although a larger breed, Duke’s exercise requirements match much smaller dogs. He doesn’t require more than five or ten minutes per walk.
Duke’s ideal owner might be someone willing to keep him around, allowing Duke to join in daily activities. He is said to enjoy short car rides and his expressive, mahogany eyes radiate appreciation to those within his space.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.