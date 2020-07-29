The Chalk Art Challenge held on July 17-18 in the parking lot of the Community Bible Church entertained artists and observers. Each team was assigned its own parking stall as its canvas.
“The event went smoothly, no problems or troubles, which is a tremendous blessing for a first ever event,” said Scott Granville, coordinator of the Chalk Art Challenge. “We had great support and cooperation with New Life Church, particularly their kid's director Selah Privett and Nicole the Youth Pastor. We also had support and blessing from Alison Strickler at the Catholic Church, Emily Munger from UCC and Mercy Hobbs from the Episcopal Church.”
The open division winning team consisted of Michelle and Jayne Lees. They have been invited by AVERA to recreate their art for the hospital/clinic.
The youth division winners were Maya and Berkley from the Fort Pierre GOLD program, which brought four teams and two chaperones in a bus from Fort Pierre.
The winners received a $50 gift card to Walmart and an Apologetics Student Bible.
“We had nine entries in the open division and 11 in the youth division. I estimate the number of community members who walked through the exhibit on Saturday was approximately 150-200. But I saw people going through Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday. I think some people wanted to avoid any crowds,” said Granville.
According to Granville, the Judges took their responsibilities seriously and did a great job. The judges were Mary Duvall, District 24 state representative; Andrew Kightlinger, writer and director; Jill Kokesh, art teacher; and Byron Noem, S.D. First Gentleman. “Their presence added a lot to the event,” said Granville.
Corwin Jones executive director of Pierre Area Referral Service, was in attendance and said he enjoyed the event. The Chalk Art Challenge raised and delivered to PARS $303 that was donated through fan-favorite voting. This amount was matched by benefactors, including Scott and Juilia Jones with Delta Dental. And, Granville said he knew of at least one person who wrote a check directly to PARS Saturday morning. The total ended up being $807.
Chance Sumner, Community Bible Church in Pierre, emceed the event on Saturday and presented the Gospel. Jesse Sternke, associate pastor Community Bible Church, shared on Friday night. The event featured Christian music playing the whole weekend.
“There were many enthusiastic remarks, and no criticism shared. One of the kind remarks most often repeated was that ‘we should do this every year’,” said Granville.
