Today is Earth Day. Earth Day is an annual event that began in the United States in 1970. It was the brainchild of Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, right here in the Midwest. It is held to demonstrate support for environmental protection, and now exists internationally.
How do we best honor God by honoring the Earth? Why should we protect the Earth in the first place?
In Genesis 1:27-28 (NRSV) we read, “So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves upon the earth.”
Here we read that it is humankind’s responsibility to take care of the Earth. Your’s and mine. God has bestowed upon us a great responsibility: to care not only for ourselves and all of the animals but all of creation. We are to take care of all living things because God has told us to do this.
How do we do this?
Think and live responsibly. We’ve all likely heard by now the motto, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. This still rings true. We need to strive to be good stewards of the Earth. But we all have to do our part. Every person’s efforts matter!
“You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” —Jane Goodall, English primatologist and anthropologist.
What might you do this year to further help protect the environment? What is one change you are going to make that will help ensure the generations to come will continue to experience and celebrate creation as we do today?
Let’s do it, for Heaven’s sake!
Actually, for the Earth’s sake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.