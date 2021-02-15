Eight state legislators have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, including District 24 Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre.
Mortenson told the Capital Journal he took a test Wednesday that came back negative the next day. He said on Friday, he felt “a little off” so he got another test at Avera that came back positive. After that, he contacted his close contacts and alerted social media in case he missed notifying anyone who he had been around.
”I’ve been wearing masks consistently in the Capitol. I always could have done better. Of course, the mask doesn’t protect me from others as much as it protects others from me. Hopefully it served that protective function while I had the virus but didn’t know it,” Mortenson said.
Mortenson said he plans to participate in session remotely as he is able while he is still sick.
”A lot of legislating takes place in person, so I’m not going to do remote any longer than I need to. I’m also keeping in mind that if I can’t focus sufficiently due to the virus, then I shouldn’t be voting. I’m still pretty darned sick, so I’m just going to do the best I can,” Mortenson said.
The cases are all among representatives in the House, which does not have a mask mandate in place for its members like the Senate. Masks are optional in the House chamber and committees.
All House members are now considered close contacts and have the option to attend committee meetings and floor sessions remotely this week per House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham.
In response to the rising cases in the Capitol, House minority leaders delivered a letter to House leadership urging them to adopt the same mitigation measures as the Senate.
House Minority Leader Rep. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, said during a Thursday morning press conference that it was disappointing to see rooms full of people without a mask in sight.
“There’s absolutely no reason to have one set of rules on one side of the building upstairs and another set of rules on the other side, and it’s really disheartening when you watch a group of people wear masks in one committee and in the very next committee will be a House committee meeting and everybody takes their masks off,” Smith said.
House Majority Leader Rep. Kent Peterson, R-Salem, during another press conference Thursday morning said the virus spreading was unavoidable, but that the legislative bodies have processes in place to slow the spread and to keep business moving in the event legislators cannot attend in person.
“Our business has not stopped happening, even with what we’ve been dealing with,” Peterson said. “We put processes and procedures in place knowing that something would come up, and we made it a long way without much happening, but then we had a few this week. We are continuing to follow those processes we set up, but the good news is that the numbers across the state are going down...in general, our state is in a very strong position when it comes to COVID.”
Legislators are not required to disclose if they have contracted COVID, nor are they required to isolate themselves if they test positive. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said during Thursday’s press conference that legislators have the same right to privacy as any other citizen.
“That’s that individual’s choice, and I don’t think their choice should be any less honored than anyone in this room when it comes to privacy,” Cammack said.
Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, said Thursday that positive legislators should be up front about their status because the virus spreads when people do not isolate themselves.
In the meantime, the session will go on regardless of how many legislators are participating remotely due to illness or exposure to COVID, and all legislators intend on continuing the work they have come to Pierre to do.
“We want to be here doing our job. We want to be here in person working, and that puts all of us at risk,” Smith said. “We don’t have many [Democrats] here if you haven’t noticed. We want to be here, but we also want to mitigate the risk. It’s about taking care of your neighbor, it’s about caring for the other, it’s not all about me...it’s about your neighbor. When did we stop caring about our neighbors in South Dakota?”
