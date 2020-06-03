South Dakota Sen. Jeff Monroe will conclude his run in the State Legislature after Republican voters did not choose to nominate him as their candidate for a District 24 House seat this year, results of the June 2 primary election indicated.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State Office, some precincts across the state were a bit slower in the duties of counting and reporting results, although Hughes, Stanley, Hyde and Sully counties’ voting centers completed their work relatively quickly. Results are not official until that particular governing entity conducts a canvass.
The statewide voter turnout was 24.5%, with 546,899 registered voters turning in 133,970 ballots this election. The state has 66 counties, along with 667 precincts covering these counties.
Hughes County has 11,368 registered voters. This election saw 4,421 ballots cast, thus a voter turn-out of 38.89%. Hughes County usually has more than three polling locations, but the COVID-19 situation caused difficulties in operating more than three. The polling centers were at the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave.; New Life Assembly of God Church, 1120 N. Harrison Ave.; and Blunt City Hall at 208 N. Main in Blunt, 21 miles northeast of Pierre on U.S. Highway 14.
Stanley County has 2,037 registered voters, and, of those, 850 people voted in this election. Thus, the turnout was 41.73%. Stanley County’s three polling locations were the Pat Duffy Community and Youth Involved Center in Fort Pierre, the McQuistion Farmstead in rural Stanley County, and the Hayes Community Hall.
Results
The U.S. Senate nomination race involving incumbent Republican Mike Rounds and Scyller Borglum saw Hughes County voters cast a total 3,403 votes; 2,723 for Rounds (80%) and 680 for Borglum (20%). Stanley County voters cast a total of 703 votes; 578 for Rounds (82%) and 125 for Borglum (18%).
“We ran an exceptional race for United States Senate. We brought important issues to the front and made them part of the conversation,” Borglum said. “Food security in this country needs to be addressed. I am so proud to have run on behalf of Republicans in the state of South Dakota for United States Senate. Here’s to the next great adventure.”
“We’re very grateful for the strong statewide support and we’re honored to serve the people of South Dakota,” stated prepared remarks by Rounds’ office. “This was the first step; now we’ll continue to focus on bringing those South Dakota values to Washington and we look forward to the general election in November. We’ve focused on results in the U.S. Senate and I think we’ve made a lot of progress. But, this country needs to heal, and together we’ll come out of this pandemic and economic downturn stronger than ever.”
The U.S. House nomination race involving incumbent Republican Dusty Johnson and Liz Marty May saw, of the total 3,387 Hughes County votes, 2,744 for Johnson (81%) and 643 for May (19%). Stanley County voters, out of a total of 701 cast votes, gave Johnson 538 (77%) and May 163 (23%).
“The results were not surprising under the circumstances,” May said. “We got in the race under the encouragement of the ranching community. It was an uphill battle; but a good way to get the message out — the difficulties of the cow/calf and independent feeder operators. Wish we had a little more time to bring the consumers/voters our message. Otherwise, defeating an incumbent is difficult to do; we knew that. I think we would have done better, even the fundraising, but COVID ended all that. We made some tough decisions — did ZOOM and struggled with the internet especially for those who live on the reservations. We will continue to carry the ranchers’ message — four major packers rule 80% of the market, they are mixing foreign meat with American meat, and more — from here on we will pitch for the rancher. I’m a rancher and grocery store owner, and see it from both sides. If these challenges are not addressed, the state of South Dakota will suffer — budget-wise and in other ways. I might run for an office again. Never count me out.”
The two South Dakota House seats for District 24 (Hughes and Stanley counties, as well as Hyde and Sully counties) had five Republican candidates. Of the 6,345 total Hughes County votes, Will Mortenson received 1,989 (31%), Mike Weisgram received 1,916 (30%), Jeff Monroe received 1,040 (16%), Noel Chicoine 873 (14%), and Bob Lowery 527 (8%). Stanley County voters cast a total of 1,256 votes: 492 (39%) for Mortenson; 427 (34%) for Weisgram; 184 (15%) for Monroe; 102 (8%) for Chicoine; and 51 (4%) for Lowery.
Mortenson and Weisgram will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, along with Democratic candidate Amanda Bachman, for the two open seats.
Hyde County has 953 registered voters. Its voting center saw 331 ballots cast, thus a 34.73% turnout. The only difference in the various race results was Monroe received more votes than Mortenson. Sully County has 1,062 registered voters. Its voting center saw 462 ballots cast, thus a 43.5% turnout. They also wanted Monroe to make the general election, but were outvoted by the rest of District 24.
“Thanks to central South Dakota. As I’ve said from the beginning — I’m a common sense conservative. I’ll continue to listen more than I speak. I’m focused on the future and want to hear from you on ways to make our state better for generations to come,” Mortensen said.
“I’m happy with the results and wish the best to everyone,” Monroe said. “Maybe it was the voters’ way of giving me a vacation. I woke up (Tuesday morning) and realized I might — when my Senate term is over — have a few hours of my own each morning. I am thankful for the time I’ve had of 26 years. I look back to the time since I started public service in 1994, and I get tired. I don’t feel bad working hard on issues, but can’t imagine doing something like the COVID thing every year. I will miss helping the people, but not all the work.” Monroe has served in the South Dakota Senate representing District 24 since January 8, 2013. He served in the South Dakota Legislature from January 1995 until January 2003 in the South Dakota House of Representatives representing District 24.
The Hughes County Commissioner race saw 5,135 total votes cast. Winning the right to continue in the general election for the two seats are Tom Rounds who received 2,251 votes (44%) and Randy Brown who received 1,506 (29%). The other Republican candidate, Troy Bowers, received 1,378 votes (27%). Rounds and Brown will be joined by Democrat Vicky Wilkey on the November ballot.
The Hughes County Precinct 28 race, in which only residents of that precinct could participate, saw 148 votes. Jamie Huizenga received 91 (61%) and Justin Rollins received 57 (39%).
Absentee Voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Sept. 18. Voters must be registered by Oct. 19 to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.