Electrical substation re-energized

The city of Pierre has re-energized its third electrical substation. Evans Street Substation, near the Eighth Street and Highway 14 intersection, has been offline since September 2018 for a major upgrade.
The substation was constructed in 1967, when most households did not have the number of devices that are now prominent in most homes.
“Demands on our electrical distribution system were very different in the 1960s,” said Brad Palmer, director of city utilities. “We needed to right-size the facility so it could meet the growing demands of our customers.”
The $10 million upgrade replaced nearly every piece of the substation, including the control building, control panels and switchgear, circuit breakers, capacitor banks, steel structures, and buswork. These convert electricity to a watt level that can be safely distributed throughout the community.
“Some of the substation infrastructure was over 50 years old. The older the material, the more inclined we are to experience a failure,” said Palmer. “There was a lot of stress on the system because it was originally designed to meet the needs of 1967 Pierre, not modern Pierre.” The upgrade should serve the community well for another 50 years.
The Evans Street Substation works in conjunction with two other city-owned substations and one federally-owned substation. Together, these distribute electrical power to Pierre.
For the last eight years, the city has been investing in its electrical infrastructure. In 2013, it built the Garfield - in the vicinity of Kennedy School - to better serve the expanding northeast portion of Pierre. In 2018, it improved the Ash Street Substation - just off of N. Harrison Avenue. The city began the construction phase of the Evans Street Substation project in 2019.
All three projects were financed with government bonds that are repaid through electrical rates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.