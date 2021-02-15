During this time of below-zero temperatures and increasing winds, South Dakotans are asked to reduce electric and natural gas use for at least the next day or so to diminish the risk of more widespread and longer-lasting outages during the extreme cold that is gripping the region.
This is according to a release by NorthWestern Energy, which covers about the eastern third of South Dakota.
NorthWestern Energy is a member of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which operates in the energy grid in South Dakota. SPP’s region includes most of South Dakota, a chunk of western Iowa and most of Nebraska and North Dakota. SPP has directed members, including NorthWestern Energy, to ask its customers to reduce their energy usage to help prevent the need to mandate rolling blackouts, such as are already occurring in places like Texas.
“The extended and deep cold wave blanketing the midsection of the country is stressing the electric grid in historic proportions,” said Chris Nelson, chairman South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. “This is the type of moment where all South Dakotans need to pitch in to reduce electricity consumption to help keep the grid reliable for all of us.”
South Dakota residential customers can help by: turning down thermostats to 68-degrees or lower; turning off and unplugging non-essential lights and appliances; avoiding using large appliances such as ovens, dishwashers and washing machines; and delaying taking showers or baths until peak demand for energy drops.
South Dakota commercial customers can help by: minimizing the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible. Some businesses may be able to reduce their demand for energy by delaying when they open or when they ramp up a shift.
Prices for natural gas and electricity are spiking and commercial and other customers should consider limiting their energy use for the next few days when possible. The entire region is experiencing extreme low temperatures, creating record demand and constraining energy reserves. Prices are escalating as energy demand exceeds supply.
“Prices are near historical highs in some cases,” said Bleau Lafave, NorthWestern Energy Director of Long-Term Resources. “It is important for customers to be aware of these prices as they make decisions about their operations.”
Lafave said the escalated prices will likely affect customers in the future with higher natural gas commodity and electric fuel purchase bills.
SPP is coordinating closely with NorthWestern Energy and other members to respond to high demand for electricity, inadequate supply of natural gas, and wind-forecast uncertainty.
NorthWestern provides electricity and/or natural gas to about 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
AOC, Bernie Sanders and Biden’s Green New Deal, supported by Chris Nelson and the PUC are content with people paying higher rates. Allowing reliable coal plants to be removed from the grid and rubber stamping every big wind project has crippled our energy grid. What we’re witnessing is the inefficiency of wind turbines in cold, calm conditions. This is not and will not be an isolated incident. The PUC’s responsibility is to protect the safety, health and welfare of South Dakotans. Asking people to reduce hygiene efforts, reduce baking meals, and refrain from drying their clothes is fine with Chris so his family’s wind turbines have enough electricity to keep internal parts warm. Time for a change.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.