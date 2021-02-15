During this time of below-zero temperatures and increasing winds, South Dakotans are asked to reduce electric and natural gas use for at least the next day or so to diminish the risk of more widespread and longer-lasting outages during the extreme cold that is gripping the region.

This is according to a release by NorthWestern Energy, which covers about the eastern third of South Dakota.

NorthWestern Energy is a member of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which operates in the energy grid in South Dakota. SPP’s region includes most of South Dakota, a chunk of western Iowa and most of Nebraska and North Dakota. SPP has directed members, including NorthWestern Energy, to ask its customers to reduce their energy usage to help prevent the need to mandate rolling blackouts, such as are already occurring in places like Texas.

“The extended and deep cold wave blanketing the midsection of the country is stressing the electric grid in historic proportions,” said Chris Nelson, chairman South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. “This is the type of moment where all South Dakotans need to pitch in to reduce electricity consumption to help keep the grid reliable for all of us.”

South Dakota residential customers can help by: turning down thermostats to 68-degrees or lower; turning off and unplugging non-essential lights and appliances; avoiding using large appliances such as ovens, dishwashers and washing machines; and delaying taking showers or baths until peak demand for energy drops.

South Dakota commercial customers can help by: minimizing the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible. Some businesses may be able to reduce their demand for energy by delaying when they open or when they ramp up a shift.

Prices for natural gas and electricity are spiking and commercial and other customers should consider limiting their energy use for the next few days when possible. The entire region is experiencing extreme low temperatures, creating record demand and constraining energy reserves. Prices are escalating as energy demand exceeds supply.

“Prices are near historical highs in some cases,” said Bleau Lafave, NorthWestern Energy Director of Long-Term Resources. “It is important for customers to be aware of these prices as they make decisions about their operations.”

Lafave said the escalated prices will likely affect customers in the future with higher natural gas commodity and electric fuel purchase bills.

SPP is coordinating closely with NorthWestern Energy and other members to respond to high demand for electricity, inadequate supply of natural gas, and wind-forecast uncertainty.

NorthWestern provides electricity and/or natural gas to about 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Tags

Load comments