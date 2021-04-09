Class 64, the newest group of South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits, graduated Friday morning, April 9, in the Capitol rotunda in Pierre.
Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, first listed the five Troopers lost in the line of duty in the history of the Highway Patrol. It was noted later that none have been lost in over 30 years, due to the expansive training standards used today.
“This job, this career, is not for everyone,” Miller said. “No matter who you meet, or under what circumstance, respect them. You cannot do this alone; we take care of our own, physically and mentally. Stand tall; know there are going to be bad days, and days when the sun will shine on you.”
This ceremony completes almost a one-year process that started with the recruits applying for the Highway Patrol, being accepted, and then going through the classroom and field training.
“It is important that the Highway Patrol celebrate this important milestone with the recruits and their families because the recruits worked hard to get here,” Miller said.
The most recent recruits and their duty stations are: Blend Fetahi, Pierre; Josh Albright, Aberdeen; Megan Bultsma, Platte; Brextyn Burnette, Canton; Ryan Fechner, Parker; Shelby Hattum (from Highmore), Presho; Alex Hemann, Beresford; Kyle Knievel, Wall; Ryan Needham, Belle Fourche; Cameron Refsland, Redfield; and, Maria Waldner, Webster.
“There is one experience unique to judges and law enforcement - calls in the middle of the night,” said keynote speaker Stephen Jensen, South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice. “Today you become public servants, not just in your work but in your integrity. You are professional, honest, respectful.”
The 11 recruits had family members first take off the recruit badges, then pin on the Highway Patrol Trooper badges. Individual family members included fiancees, fathers, wifes, brothers, grandfathers, and even one cousin who is a County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Following the ceremony, the new troopers received their Highway Patrol vehicles and reported to their duty stations.
The ceremony was livestreamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.
Trooper Blend Fetahi’s duty station is Pierre. He originally comes from Pristina, Kosovo (Albanian). Blend graduated from Hoffman Estates High School, then from Harper College, both in Illinois. “I joined the Highway Patrol because of the reputation the Patrol has of being a premier agency. I wanted an agency that will support my goals and encourage me to seek out training opportunities and career advancement,” said Fetahi. “I enjoy that the mission statement of the Highway Patrol aligns with my views on what I want to do as a Law Enforcement Officer. We are presented with keeping the motoring public safe. Every day is a challenge, but I’m confident in my abilities and the training that the Patrol has provided me.” Fetahi enjoys running, anything to do with cars, and photography.
