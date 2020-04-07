The 67-year-old tradition of the free Easter Egg Hunt at the governor’s mansion has run into a one-year break for this year.
Because of the current ‘social distancing’, “we have had to make a change for the Easter Egg Hunt,” said Steve Wegman. “We are now going with a coloring contest.”
Wegman has been the chair for the event for over 35 years. It is sponsored by the Pierre Elks Lodge #1953. Previous governors have not only allowed and encouraged the hunt to be on the mansion’s grounds, but have often also participated in it.
The hunt, and now the Easter Egg coloring contest is open to all children. Practically, the coloring contest will most likely see mostly Fort Pierre and Pierre area children participating.
“The coloring contest is for infants to 12-year-olds, but we aren’t going to card anyone,” said Wegman. “
The free paper drawing of eggs is available at https://www.firstpalette.com/printable/easter-eggs.html.
Print, color/decorate and hang decorated paper eggs in your window for people to "find" while out walking or driving. To enter the contest, take a photo of eggs and post them on the Pierre Elk's Lodge Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PierreSDElks by April 11. A Committee of judges will select and award the lucky winners.
If you have any questions, contact Steve Wegman at 605-295-1221 or wind@pie.midco.net
