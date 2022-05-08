While sitting on a hillside in western South Dakota calling coyotes, decked out in camo from nose to toes, I watched a small cottontail hop up the trail right towards me. The cottontail paused 4 feet from my boot near a yucca plant as it tried to make sense of my intriguing shape concealed by multiple earth tones.
As it looked confused with both eyes glued on my figure, WHAM — a rattlesnake hit him in the side. It hopped off to die an excruciating death moments later, and the rattlesnake slowly and silently followed behind to recover its prey.
It was the end of the road for that young cottontail.
Over years of guiding hunters, I’ve come across an incredible number of rattlesnakes and a surprising number of small birds, rodents and rabbits that rattlesnakes struck. You can tell the bite was recent because they look otherwise normal, perhaps a fang mark or two, but their eyes will be red and bulged out of their sockets.
Rattlesnakes turn up almost anywhere west of the Missouri River in South Dakota. You’ve seen them on the road soaking up the sun during cooler times of the day. Occasionally they are found east of the river. While they are poisonous, it isn’t like they will search you out and attack. It is not that risky to roam around the prairie for outdoorsmen.
A good motto to follow is “don’t do anything foolish.”
Don’t stick your hand down prairie dog holes. Stand back if you look under a log or pick up a large piece of junk. I wouldn’t sleep on the ground in a sleeping bag.
I get a lot of my hunting customers who ask if they should wear snake boots. I don’t ever wear them myself and can’t remember any of my customers wearing them.
I’ve guided more than 1,600 hunters. We’ve done a lot of walking through prairie dog towns as we hunt prairie dogs, coyotes, grouse, prairie chickens, antelope and deer. I have had exactly zero customers ever get bit by one. Zero is a hard number to argue with.
I had a customer named Victor from Missouri who wanted to get a rattlesnake in the worst way.
He’d hunted with me more than a dozen times, but we’d never had the chance to really spend time looking for snakes. One afternoon he got his chance while mule deer hunting. I had set him up on the edge of a cornfield and pasture filled with prairie dog holes. He sat on the chair and dozed off due to the fall sun shining on him in the doldrum afternoon hours.
Victor said it was just a few minutes, but he found a large rattlesnake coiled and asleep a few inches from his foot when he woke up and looked down.
He said he nearly had a heart attack and couldn’t imagine what it would have looked like if someone was recording the encounter.
“I must have jumped and stumbled 20 steps before I regained control,” he said. “I think that’s what they mean when they talk about a rude awakening. What an exhilarating experience.”
An experience like that is one you won’t get if you’re sitting at home on the couch or in the office working. Hunting isn’t only about the kill or even about the hunting — events and experiences like Victor’s make being outside so wonderful.
If you spend any appreciable time outdoors, you are certain to have some little scary moments of your own. Some might even be big scary moments. Those incidents are special memories that make going outside such a personal pleasure in the big scheme of things.
Our prairies in western South Dakota have a lot of rattlesnakes. There are 36 species of rattlesnakes. They are pit vipers because, if you look close, you can see tiny pits between their eyes and their nostrils.
South Dakota rattlesnakes are aptly called prairie rattlesnakes and are much smaller than the eastern and western diamondback rattlesnakes found elsewhere in the country. They are a bit more poisonous than the diamondbacks and much more prevalent. There are more prairie rattlesnakes than any other rattlesnake in the world and not protected in South Dakota.
The size of the animals or person struck is a big factor in whether or not the bite will be lethal. The bite’s location also makes a difference.
They seldom kill livestock, but a bird dog that gets too close will likely get struck in the face or neck. The swelling occurring after a bite may kill the dog due to cutting off the airway.
Prairie rattlesnakes seldom kill humans, but they will ruin your day if you get hit. It is worth mentioning that if you stumble across a prairie rattlesnake, you will not misinterpret the sound of its rattle. It might let you pass and not warn you of its presence — they will usually just let you move along.
If they should sound off, it sounds exactly like what you hear in the movies. I believe animals and humans come wired to fear the sound instinctively.
I’ve come close to many rattlesnakes on accident. I’ve stepped on a couple. I’ve stepped close to many. I’ve stepped within a few inches of so many rattlesnakes before realizing they were there that it is spooky. Every time I see them, I still get that burst of adrenaline that causes my heart to skip a beat.
Just because you get close to them doesn’t mean they will strike. But it’s a different story if you mess with them.
I had a friend that got struck by a rattlesnake in the finger. I won’t use his name. He had seen movie cowboys cut the bite area and suck the venom out. It makes a lot of sense if you don’t think about it.
Well, he did it. Just like cocaine, nitroglycerin or prescription drugs, putting something in your mouth is about the best way for the body to absorb it. The long and the short of it is that he spent the weekend in the intensive care unit.
That’s one way not to do it. Just get to the doctor quickly, and they’ll take steps to minimize damage and discomfort.
The funny thing is that my friend received the bite because he chose to mess with it. He had the option of not messing with it.
I recommend not messing with rattlesnakes. There’s your warning.
Handling rattlesnakes can be safe if you use the right equipment. A long snake catcher allows for catching the snake well out of reach of its strike. Once captured by the head or neck, it is easy to keep the business end of the snake at a safe distance.
I immediately cut the snake’s head off and toss it down a prairie dog hole or some other place for safe keeping. A snake can bite long after it is dead, much like a snapping turtle. I don’t take any chances.
The only time I don’t cut the head off is if we intend to mount the snake. A taxidermist can make a snake look absolutely alive. They make impressive additions to a trophy room, office or glass case.
If I take the snake to the taxidermist for my client, I dispatch it by putting it in a bucket with a lid and throwing it in the freezer overnight. When the snake is frozen solid, he’s dead. I add a note warning, “Do not open. There’s a rattlesnake inside.”
I’m a student of human nature. I used to leave a well-meaning note that said “do not open,” but if you have a wife, or kid, or any other human being living in your house, a note that says “do not open” could just as well state, “please open immediately and look inside.” There is no good going to come of that.
With the temps rising, the rattlesnakes will be showing up more and more. Using common sense keeps you safe. It’s easy to keep your distance. Rattlesnakes are an interesting part of our South Dakota Outdoors.
Willie Dvorak is a Fort Pierre and Pierre area hunting guide leading prairie dog, mule deer, American buffalo and coyote hunts. Dvorak also guides hunts in the Mellette, South Dakota, area and Alaska.
