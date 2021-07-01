Our church is currently making its way through Ecclesiastes on Sunday mornings. The main problem it addresses is the problem of life’s “vanity.” I described this vanity to my congregation this way.
No matter how successful we become, no matter how beautiful we might be — I’m not! — no matter how strong, athletic, intelligent, witty, young, wise, rich or poor, the difficulties of this life are inescapable. There will be times in your life when we finally arrive at what you’ve been striving for — whether status, popularity, fame, wealth or comfort — we finally achieve what we desire, and we go to close your hand on what it is we’ve desired, and our grasping is like trying to capture the wind. What we long for in this world is and will remain elusive.
Ecclesiastes teaches us that we all have a “God-shaped hole” in our heart. In our sinfulness, we try to fill this hole with every manner of thing — this and that. Yet, we fail to see that this hole can only be filled with God — his love, acceptance and grace. As we run from God, we feel the vanity of life weigh down on us. What’s the point of it all? Why is there so much suffering? Why do I feel like I’m running on a hamster wheel? That’s the “vanity” of life.
How does Ecclesiastes teach us to deal with the vanity of life? There are two things we must do. First, we must recognize and fear God. This means that we must believe that without God our lives are utterly meaningless. He is the answer to all of life’s problems. He is the source of all goodness, truth, beauty and good. All good comes from Him. With Him, we have all that we need. Without Him, we have nothing. He has sent His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, to live, die and rise for our salvation. He has sent the Holy Spirit to change us and empower us to live for him. That’s first.
Second, we must enjoy life. Think of all that God blesses us with. Food, drink, friendship, marriage, the beauty of creation, live, breathe and everything else. His kindness is all around us.
Why does God give us these gifts? For us to enjoy them. As we recognize that God is supremely good, as we thank God, and recognize that all of life is His grace, what should we do? Eat good food. Laugh. Drink. Run. Dance. Don’t hold back. Pleasure is good. God blesses us with pleasure. Grill up a nice, juicy steak. Eat it for the glory of God. Treat yourself. Accept what God has given you. Thank Him. Enjoy His blessings.
Life with God is infinitely meaningful and pleasurable. Life without Him is infinitely meaningless and painful. Only He can heal us. Ask Him to fill the hole in your heart with His infinite grace. God bless you all!
Greg Kroger is the pastor at First United Methodist Church.
