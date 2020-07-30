U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) has announced South Dakota’s first Congressional App Challenge (CAC), an app competition for students in middle and high school across the country.
The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).
The Challenge’s submission portal is now open. Students must register online by September 10 and submit their app by October 19. The competition welcomes all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.
The House of Representatives encourages students of all skill levels to participate. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges in South Dakota and honored by South Dakota’s Congressional office. Winning apps will be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol building and on the Challenge’s website.
“The Congressional App Challenge was created because Congress recognized STEM and computer science skills are essential for economic growth,” said Johnson. “The U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts, and we have a programmer shortage. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs. To maintain American competitiveness, it’s crucial that the United States invests in our youth now and helps them acquire these valuable skills.”
For more information and to register, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.