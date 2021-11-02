The South Dakota State University Extension offers a variety of services to help local food producers meet food safety requirements to market home-processed foods at farmer’s markets and similar venues each year.
These services include being a processing authority for canned foods and acid and process verification letters, creating ingredient declaration and nutrition facts panels and providing product and process review, which also comprises a product safety evaluation for Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventative Controls and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point.
“As a South Dakota third-party acid food processing authority, I can assist you in meeting the food safety requirements to market your home-processed foods according to the South Dakota Home-Processed Food Law at farmer’s markets,” SDSU Extension Food Safety Field Specialist Curtis Braun said. “This involves me reviewing your recipe, canning process and procedure, and any test results.”
To review the food preparation process, Braun employs tested processes and formulations that are recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for safe home food processing. If formulations or processing methods used are not comparable to these standards, he will refer individuals to a processing authority that can provide those needed services.
All formulations are filed in a secure place, and confidentiality is maintained regarding formulation and process. Recipes will not be shared.
Braun said many of the services provided are low-cost or even free.
“Third-party canned good testing and evaluation is now free through SDSU Extension and has a two-week turnaround time,” Braun said. “While the labels and ingredient declaration statements are no longer free, they are offered at just $10 per label.”
For more information about SDSU Extension capabilities or to download a Food Safety Product Evaluation Request Form, please visit the Food Safety page. For questions and further consultation, contact Braun at 605-782-3290 or Curtis.Braun@sdstate.edu.
