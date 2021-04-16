Pierre Faith Lutheran Church hosted a blood drive with Vitalant blood services on April 15 at the church. The drive helped collect 52 units of blood products. 54 people volunteered to donate blood, and 47 were able to donate. Four people donated Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. Four people volunteered for their first time.
Janice Deal and Kimberly Barrett coordinated the drive.
Vitalant is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. If your donation is antibody positive, Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from it to help COVID patients. Antibody testing cannot be used to diagnose current coronavirus infection. Also, with each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test.
