‘To-be-repeated’ was the consensus of promoters of the Fall Festival sponsored by the Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre.
Held Saturday, Oct. 26, the event drew over 600 attendees to the church and its parking lot at 714 N. Grand Avenue. Outside the facility, activities included a straw bale maze, pumpkin painting, apple bobbing, and hay rides. Due to the wind forecast, all the other activities were kept inside the church’s Christian Family Life Center.
Prizes were given out for games such as pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin bowling, treasure hunt, scavenger hunt, Bible trivia, three legged races, cupcake walk, and a pie eating contest.
In addition, there were inflatable bouncy houses and face painting, always a huge hits for the Kids. A family photo booth was set up with a Fall theme as the backdrop. There was also a lot of food served - hotdogs, BBQ’s, chips, pie, cookies, and bars.
The event - a free-will donation fundraiser for the church’s daycare program - was hosted by the Board of Early Education and the Parish Fellowship.
The Fall Festival was an idea spearheaded by the Board of Missions and Evangelism. “Many other church boards and volunteers came together to make the event a huge success,” said Dennis Ryckman, board president. “In all, we had over 40 volunteers helping out. Our event coordinator, Mike Lauritsen, brought a ton of energy and ideas to the table and it went from there. This is part of our community outreach to invite those are maybe looking for a church to come join us.”
The activities started at 3 p.m., and the straw dust settled around 7 p.m. with a showing of the movie ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’,” said Ryckman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.