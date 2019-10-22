Faith Lutheran Church at 714 N. Grand Ave. will hold a Fall Festival this Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 3 p.m. The public is invited to this free, for-the-whole-family, community event. The festival will end around dusk with a showing of the movie “It’s a Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.”
“We are excited to have the community join us for this event,” said Cory Rajek, senior pastor. “There are games, bouncy houses, and crafts for the kids, and a variety of fall foods for the families to enjoy. It’s a chance for us to open our church to the community, and have fun at the same time.”
This event includes lots of activities for the kids, including a hay maze, inflatable bouncy houses, fall crafts, games & prizes, scavenger hunt, hay rides, a pumpkin pie eating contest, three-legged races, face painting, and the movie around dusk. Another activity will be a family photo booth set up with a fall theme to take your fall family picture. There will also be lots fall foods available for purchase.
“We want to have an event that appeals to young families to bring the kids out for a fun time,” said board member Mike Lauritsen. “This is a great opportunity for everyone to come to our church on Saturday and enjoy all we have to offer.”
“This summer we had two movie nights in the park, where we had our inflatable bouncy houses and served free popcorn and ice-cream floats,” said lauritsen. “ We showed the kids’ movie ‘Wonder Park’ and had a very successful event. We want to continue with the idea of showing a movie in the fall and thought “It’s a Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” would be a fun, nostalgic one. The idea kind of grew from that point into a Fall Festival.”
“This is part of our community outreach to invite those who are maybe looking for a church to come and get to know us. It’s fun for everyone, and it doesn’t cost anything.”
For more information, call Mike Lauritsen or Dennis Ryckman at 222-7713.
