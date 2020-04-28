While we adjust in the different circumstances, I am grateful for the witness of other ministers, inspiring hope to the True and Living God.
As I write this, I am preparing for the funeral for Freda Lawhon, a long time Fort Pierre resident and faithful St John’s parishioner. It will be at the Isburg Chapel, during this pandemic precaution protocols, with just a few family members present.
It’s not the way we had planned it.
I came to know Freda when I moved here six years ago, shortly after she suffered the flooding of 2011. Just prior, her home was destroyed by fire. Her husband had died many years ago, and she grieved loss of other loved ones.
She loved parish life, mass, friendship, and the meals that often were part of it. I visited her in her restored home next to the Bad River, and often came home with cookies. As her health declined, she moved to assisted living and MaryHouse. We both lighted up when we exchanged greetings. She’d ask, “And how are things at St. John’s? I really miss it.” She was kind, and loved family and friends.
In the protocols for protecting elders’ health, my contact this past month was by phone call. A great nurse held the phone to her ear, we exchanged greetings, and together prayed the Lord’s Prayer. Feeble voice, peaceful spirit, great soul of an elder lady.
On the 30th, we lay her mortal remains to rest beside her husband Ray. Only a few people will attend. A theme in my funeral sermon is ‘we receive and we give,’ just as did Mary and Joseph. God initiates, we will be surprised, and be given the grace for family, faith, friendship, and fruitfulness.
Many things change in emergency protocols. The bonds of faith, connected to God and shared with others, remain.
I pray this hymn tonight (James M. Thompson — in The Sacred Harp, 1844):
1. God of Love, whose mercies daily Like the morning are reborn.
Look on us, your gathered people: Heartsick, troubled, weary, worn.
Who before you raise our voices, Naming those called from our sight,
Confident that each is precious, And is present in your light.
2. Christ, who lived through earthly suffering, Loss, betrayal, fear, and death,
Ever faithful to your calling Serving ‘til your final breath:
In your name we make memorial Of those gathered at your hand;
Freed from pain, despair and sorrow, Risen Lord, with you they stand.
3. Holy Spirit, whose indwelling, Makes a temple of each heart,
Paraclete of strengthening power, Be with us and ne’er depart;
As we name each name before you, Fortify us with your grace
That we strive to live in wholeness Till in heav’n we see your face.
4. God of mercy, love and mem’ry, Give us strength to follow you.
Let us trust that our departed Now at rest, their struggle through,
All are known and loved & counted; As we name them, so may we,
Joined with them in one communion, Loving, serving, ever be.
