Faith Matters

Then [God] said to [Ezekiel], “Prophesy to the breath; prophesy, son of man, and say to the breath, Thus says the Lord GOD: Come from the four winds, O breath, and breathe on these slain, that they may live.” 10 So I prophesied as he commanded me, and the breath came into them, and they lived and stood on their feet, an exceedingly great army.… 12 Thus says the Lord GOD: Behold, I will open your graves and raise you from your graves, O my people. And I will bring you into the land of Israel. 13 And you shall know that I am the LORD, when I open your graves, and raise you from your graves, O my people. 14 And I will put my Spirit within you, and you shall live, and I will place you in your own land. Then you shall know that I am the LORD; I have spoken, and I will do it, declares the LORD.” (Ezekiel 37:9-10, 12-14)
It has been noted that the average human can live without food for about 21 days. The world record for staying awake without sleep is 11 days. We can survive without water for about four days. However, we can live without oxygen for only about four minutes.
Of these, obviously breathing is the most necessary. As we inhale, oxygen is brought into our lungs supplying our body with this much needed element. As we exhale, we breath out a waste product called carbon dioxide. Too little oxygen and our bodies begin to shut down. Too much carbon dioxide and our blood turns into a poisonous brew. Such a miraculous operation gives new meaning to the psalmist’s words, “I praise [God], for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.”
Yet, as essential as breathing in oxygen is to our body, so essential is breathing in the breath of God to our soul and body. Allow me a few moments to elaborate.
In the Hebrew language of the Old Testament, the word for “breath” is “ruach.” This word, when translated into English can also mean “spirit” or “wind.” Ruach is what we read about in Genesis 1:2 where the “Spirit of God” is hovering over the waters of creation. Ruach is also what the Creator God breathes into Adam to give him life (Genesis 2:7). In the text above,
God commands the Prophet Ezekiel to prophesy “to the breath.” In other words, there’s a connection between the Word of God given to Ezekiel and the breath of God given to the dry bones. That connection is life. God’s Word, His breath, meant life at creation with Adam. It meant life for the dry bones with Ezekiel. And God’s breath, His Word, means life for you too as you listen and meditate on that Word daily.
