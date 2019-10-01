Fall is the time to control tough perennial broadleaf lawn weeds.
Good moisture in most places in August will have set up good fall growth of perennial weeds. The target weeds in the fall are dandelion, ground ivy, creeping bell flower, field bindweed, and white clover. Ground ivy is also known as creeping charlie and field bindweed is often referred to as creeping jenny.
Results in South Dakota State University weed project tests show fall timing has the best chance for excellent control of dandelion. Active new growth is important for good results. Let the grass grow up, and delay mowing to get good growth. Spraying can start now anytime in September. For the toughest weeds like ground ivy and creeping bell flower, make a repeat application as soon as your product labels allows, ideally two weeks.
Fall works best for perennials as the herbicide moves better into the root. If you wait until a light frost, other plants in the yard are less sensitive to drift. Apply with care and use low pressure and coarse droplets to reduce drift. Do not make applications if it is windy. Most broadleaf lawn products are a mixture of herbicide ingredients, they are available in several product brands. Check label guidelines in mixing and applying instructions. Treat now and see the results next spring.
Kochia is a problem in row crops in North Central South Dakota. New Post-emergent options in corn and soybean have helped alleviate Kochia competition from many fields, but these herbicide options shouldn’t be completely relied upon for a long-term plan for control.
No-till crop production in South Dakota is on the rise. Marestail is a native plant to the United States and is considered either a winter annual or biennial species that is often difficult to identify at the rosette stage. In the Dakota’s, the Marestail population will germinate in the fall and bolt in the spring.
SDSU Extension publishes the South Dakota Pest & Crop Newsletter to provide growers, producers, crop consultants, and others involved in crop production with timely news pertinent to management of pests, diseases, and weeds in South Dakota.
