Families can still join Kids Rock

Kids Rock happens every Wednesday evening, beginning with a meal at 5:15 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 2310 E Capitol Avenue in Pierre.
In this program similar to Vacation Bible School, there is something for everyone. After the meal, there are nursery activities for those under 5. Kids 5 years old to teenagers start their worship by singing and playing ukuleles and boomwhackers. Then these groups move into a Bible story time with an activity or craft.
There are separate Bible studies during this time for teenagers and adults as well. The activities finish by 7 p.m. These activities run every Wednesday night through May 19. And, in early September, this family program starts again.
According to Pastor Russ Jones, for the church’s first post-COVID Kids Rock, there were 17 kids, along with 22 adults, attending.
