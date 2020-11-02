Multiple families in a large Pierre apartment complex were evacuated because of fire and smoke on Monday. No one was injured, and no smoke inhalation was reported.
At approximately, 7:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department was notified of a 911 report of a fire in an apartment at the 700 block of East Wells Avenue. Six fire trucks responded.
When the firefighters arrived, people from the multiple floors of the complex were already evacuating. Firefighters and law enforcement officers continued to evacuate the remaining apartment units. Firefighters also focused on locating the fire.
“There were initially mixed reports from the tenants on the exact location of the fire,” Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul said. “Our firefighters did locate the apartment unit that was initially involved with the fire, and extinguished what blaze remained.” The origination point seems to have been from the kitchen area.
According to Paul, the fire was first discovered and reported by another tenant who was walking down the hall and noticed smoke pouring out of an apartment. No one was home at the apartment. After first calling 911, the tenant grabbed a fire extinguisher, opened the unlocked door, and crawled into the apartment to check that no one was trapped. He saw the bulk of the fire and used an extinguisher to slow the fire growth; however the apartment door was left open and smoke filled much of the adjoining hallways.
“Closing the door can prevent further fire and smoke damage to other parts of the structure,” Paul said.
“Thankfully, the fire was contained to the efficiency apartment located on the ground floor of the south building. Although there was smoke throughout both apartment buildings, all tenants were able to return home with the exception of the unit that was involved with the fire,” Paul said.
Firefighters were on scene for approximately two hours. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but not considered suspicious.
Agencies responding to the incident include the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, American Medical Response, Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
