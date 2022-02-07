South Dakota State University Extension personnel are conducting a statewide comprehensive needs assessment on farm and ranch stress and mental health to determine more ways to assist agricultural producers with stress. This project is a three-year multi-state effort encompassing 12 states under the USDA Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) program.
The comprehensive needs assessment is a three-part process — key informant interviews, focus groups, and a mailed survey. A statewide task force consisting of 10 agricultural leaders have been helping direct and inform the development of procedures and documents in the project.
The key informant interviews were completed one-on-one and focused on a broad group of people, with specific attributes to provide insight for this important topic. Groups included producers, ag leaders, agri-business professionals (veterinarians, bankers, nutritionists), young producers, women in ag, ag educators/teachers/4-H advisors, rural clergy, health care providers, mental health providers and mental health support. The survey tool is currently begin developed and will be distributed statewide this spring.
The focus groups will provide an opportunity for individuals to participate in a small group format interview, where participants can listen and share together. Participants can be anyone who engages in farming or ranching or those working with farmers and ranchers — farmers, ranchers, women in ag, spouses or significant others, agribusiness professionals, ag educators, etc. Participants will be asked a series of questions regarding their perceptions of farm stress and general questions pertaining to mental health.
In an effort to reach as many people across the state in a short period of time, there will be multiple focus group opportunities available from Feb. 1 through March 2. Dates and west river locations of the face-to-face focus groups are in the table below.
Zoom focus groups will be offered on Feb. 3, 4, 8, 15, 22, and 28. All in-person focus groups will take place at 10 a.m. local time, Zoom focus groups will begin at 10 a.m. CST, 9 a.m. MST. To reserve your spot in a focus group, please visit the following site: https://sdsuextensionfocusgroups3.questionpro.com. For a full listing of the dates and locations for the face-to-face meetings across the state, visit www.extension.sdstate.edu. For more information, please reach out to Dr. Andrea Bjornestad at Andrea.Bjornestad@sdstate.edu or Adele Harty at adele.harty@sdstate.edu.
Event locations at SDSU Extension centers:
Feb. 2 — Rapid City
Feb. 11 — Pierre
Feb. 16 — Rapid City
Feb. 23 — Lemmon
Feb. 24 — Rapid City
Adele Harty is a cow and calf field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
