Farm Service Agency offices have begun reopening

Some states, such as Sorth Dakota, have begun to reopen their Farm Service Agency offices.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offices had been closed in an effort to keep the virus from spreading.
For now, meetings will take place over the phone or by email. FSA has stressed the importance of continuing to take meetings over the phone or by email in order to limit person to person contact.
Producers are urged to inquire about their Coronavirus Food Assistance Program dollars and to take advantage of the money Congress has set aside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through June 15, USDA had processed more than $2.8 billion in payments nationwide.
During this difficult time, FSA offices are working to provide additional flexibility in an effort to help producers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those who have been heavily impacted.
FSA offices are all reopening at their own pace, depending on the state and the local conditions. Minnesota FSA offices are not taking visitors at this time, but encourage producers to call and schedule an appointment. South Dakota and Montana offices are also in the process of reopening. Both states are taking phone appointments until the offices are open for in-person consultation.
FSA will continue to follow social distancing guidelines, as they have stated that agriculture producers’ health and safety is their number one concern, the agency said. Many FSA employees will continue to work remotely, to help keep the offices within social distancing guidelines and to limit the spread of the virus. Field work will continue as normal, with appropriate social distancing measures being followed as well.
Producers can find search for their local offices information at USDA Service Center locator.
