Fathers’ working retreat

Each year, the priests of the Catholic Diocese of Rapid City take five days for retreat at the Terra Sancta Center in northwest Rapid City.
Our capital campaign a dozen years ago purchased the St. Martin’s Benedictine Sisters monastery. They have a new home just south of Terra Sancta.
We rest, pray in solitude and with each other in liturgy four times a day, and eat well. This year, our retreat preacher was Fr. Glenn Sudano, CFR (Franciscan Friars of the Renewal), of New York City.
While our bodies are resting, our souls are being intensely consoled and challenged, and reminded of the gospel way.
Fr. Glen spoke of the honor our people give us priests when they call us “father.” It is to be a way we know of the Heavenly Father and the earthly guidance we give to our people. The devil wants to get in the way, to corrupt, and spread the darkness of evil and fear. Rather than be afraid of the spooky manifestations of evil, be confident in God’s love. Stay on the way, of Jesus, the way, the truth and the life.
As I got back into parish and community life this week, I found Fr. Glen on Youtube. I searched for the title “Is The Devil real?”, from the channel St. Gregory the Great Church. Make our hearts, O Lord, like unto thine.
Father Ron Garry is the pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic parish in Fort Pierre.
