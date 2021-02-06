“Teen dating violence occurs everywhere and central South Dakota is no different,” said Sarah Reinhart, executive director of Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center in Pierre.
Missouri Shores provides confidential services free-of-charge to anyone in a dating or domestic violence situation. It has resources to help people stay safe, and the staff is there to listen and support you. Advocates are on-call 24/7 on the crisis hotline at 1-800-696-7187.
“Truthfully, we see little to no dating violence come into our organization. That does not mean it does not happen here,” Reinhart said. “Dating violence is normalized and even romanticized in pop culture and social media. Teens may not even realize their relationship is unhealthy or violent. Nationally, 1.5 million high school students experience dating violence, but only 33% ever tell someone. Those who have experienced dating violence as a teenager are more likely to be in abusive relationships as they enter adulthood.’
“Dating violence can be difficult to spot. Excessive jealousy, going through their partner’s phone, constantly needing to know where their partner is, or isolating them from friends or family are all warning signs something may be going on. The person being abused may withdraw from loved ones, show less interest in hobbies or extracurricular activities, or show signs of depression or anxiety,” Reinhart said. “It’s important to remember that even while dating someone, you are still entitled to your privacy and it is never OK for someone to pressure you to do something you’re not comfortable with, no matter what. If you ever feel that your partner is trying to push boundaries, remember you have a right to tell them 'no' and they have a responsibility to respect you.”
Pierre Police Department Capt. Bryan Walz stated “The statistics kept by the Pierre Police Department do not precisely delineate between the relationships in reported acts of violence. We report the relationship between the offender and victim to the FBI as required with the National Incident-Based Reporting System. This information is then used in the various reports you have linked below (supplied by Virginaia Grannes).”
Walz continued, “We work very closely with Missouri Shores. I act as the liaison between the department and Missouri Shores and sit on the board. I would ask that you direct questions to Sarah, as her staff handles the community-based education on these subjects.”
For more information, Virginia “Gini” Grannes, child assessment center advocate for Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre (605-224-3365), suggests these websites:
- https://www.teendvmonth.org/
- https://www.womenindistress.org/events/february-tdvam/
- https://nationaldaycalendar.com/teen-dating-violence-awareness-month/
- https://www.prevailinc.org/index.php/prevail-special-events/awareness-month-activities/teen-dating-violence-awareness-month
- https://www.cdc.gov/injury/features/dating-violence/index.html
- https://www.futureswithoutviolence.org/february-is-teen-dating-violence-prevention-awareness-month/
- https://youth.gov/feature-article/teen-dating-violence-awareness-and-prevention-month#:~:text=February%20is%20National%20Teen%20Dating,and%20promote%20safe%2C%20healthy%20relationships
