The South Dakota Department of Transportation has received an apportionment of Federal Highway Infrastructure Program funds to be used for bridge replacements throughout the state.
Based on recommendations from the department, new opportunities for a Local Federal Bridge Replacement Program and Local Bridge Removal Program were approved at the March 26, 2020, Transportation Commission meeting.
The department received a total of $33.823 million, with the local share being $25.875 million with approximately an 18% match requirement. All counties, cities and towns with poor condition bridges in South Dakota are eligible for these programs. Applications are due by June 12 for the Local Bridge Replacement Program and July 1 for the Local Bridge Removal Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.