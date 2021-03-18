Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen will retire August 31. He has served as its CEO since 1999.
According to the Feeding S.D. release, in 2004, Gassen coordinated the merger of South Dakota’s two affiliate food banks, the Black Hills Regional Food Bank in Rapid City and the Food Service Center in Sioux Falls.
Six years later, he facilitated the addition of a third food bank location in Pierre. At that time, he also oversaw an organizational rebrand, better aligning with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. In 2013, Gassen led a statewide capital campaign to raise more than $10 million for facility improvements and replacements in all three distribution center locations.
Gassen oversaw implementation of multiple new programs that have provided food access to critical-need groups and communities across the state. He currently leads a team of 45 staff members working to distribute over 17 million pounds of food annually to the one-in-nine South Dakotans facing food insecurity.
“For the last 22 years, he has led with the utmost of humility, ensuring that those who are food insecure in our state are served with dignity and respect. He has transformed Feeding South Dakota into a premier non-profit organization in the state,” said Greg Schmieding, chair of the Board of Directors.
Prior to becoming a food bank director and CEO, Gassen spent 23 years in the U.S. Air Force before retiring in 1998. During this time, which he culminated as a First Sergeant, he gave discipline, direction, and support to hundreds of enlisted personnel.
Gassen currently serves as the chair of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program State Set-Aside Committee, a board member for the South Dakota’s Partners Against Hunger, and South Dakota Sportsman Against Hunger, a member of the Feeding America NAC (National Council) and is also a member of the S.D. Non-Profit Association.
“There comes a time in every career when we need to pass the leadership baton to someone else who can help lead this organization and its critical mission into the future, and for me, that time has come,” said Gassen.
The Board of Directors is in the process or hiring an outside firm to facilitate the new CEO selection process.
In Fiscal Year 2020, Feeding South Dakota secured and distributed nearly 16.7 million pounds of quality nutritious donated and purchased food, providing nearly 14 million meals to nearly 100,000 people who are food insecure in South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota distributes this food from distribution centers in Pierre, Sioux Falls, and Rapid City and through its network of agency partners across the state.
