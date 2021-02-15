Feeding South Dakota to distribute 35,000 pounds of pork ribs

Farmers Union Enterprises has teamed up with South Dakota Farmers Union to donate 35,000 pounds of pork ribs to Feeding South Dakota. The pork ribs are from Redwood Farms.
“COVID-19 continues to impact jobs and many South Dakota families continue to see their grocery budget shrink. We see this as a way to help,” said Doug Sombke, president of Farmers Union Enterprises and president of South Dakota Farmers Union, in a SDFU release.
The donation comes at a time when demand for food has doubled, due to job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jennifer Stensaas, communications coordinator for Feeding South Dakota. “As we approach nearly a year of service since the pandemic began, we continue to feed many individuals and families who have never needed food assistance before,” she said. “We are grateful to organizations like SDFU for joining forces with us to help meet this increase in demand.”
Feeding South Dakota partners with nearly 350 non-profit agencies to provide food to those facing hunger in all 66 counties. During the pandemic, to keep volunteers and clients safe and healthy, Feeding South Dakota closed food pantries in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, and instead established mobile distribution centers, where South Dakotans can receive emergency food boxes.
