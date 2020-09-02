Feedyard cowboy: Play it safe

No matter how much horsemanship experience a feedyard cowboy has, working cattle in that environment is far different from working them on the range.
Both cattle and horses react differently in a feedyard setting than most people expect. There are also unique hazards in a feedyard. When cattle are confined in an area, some of them react differently there than in more open spaces. More flighty cattle tend to become agitated in a confined space. Since they have nowhere else to go, they may fight. Other cattle, if they become bored, may attempt to play with the cowboy or the horse. Both situations can set the stage for an accident.
Practicing low-stress cattle handling principles can greatly reduce the chance that an animal will fight. Low-stress handling also makes an entire group of cattle easier to manage. Use cattles’ natural herding instinct and their flight zones to make feedyard work easier for you and your horse.
One significant hazard in a feedyard is the hard surface. When a small amount of moisture is added to the pen area, either by rainfall or the cattle, the hard surface can quickly become very slick. Keeping adequate shoes on your horse and allowing it enough time to slow down when working in the pen helps reduce potential for accident or injury. Shoeing preferences differ by rider, however adequate shoes will cause a horse to be more confident in their footing and less apt to be nervous or panic.
Borium added to shoes allows a horse to gain sure footing on some fairly slick surfaces where they would otherwise be uncomfortable.
Other feedyard hazards include weather, mud, snow, rain, cold, heat, and dust. Broken concrete, debris in a pen or work alley, leaking water tanks, and gates that don’t function properly are other common everyday hazards. Any hazard that can be fixed or resolved should be reported to the appropriate person and handled as soon as possible.
The cowboy’s horse or mule must be fitted with appropriate shoes and properly prepared for the work they’re expected to do. In addition to completing many hours of riding, each feedyard horse or mule must be exposed to varying levels of pressure when working around cattle and in confined spaces. A young animal may be adequately prepared for significant time under the saddle, but unprepared for a charging calf, or cattle that turn back in a working alley.
Horses and mules also need adequate rest between workdays so they don’t experience mental fatigue and burn out. Feedyard policy requires approval of a horse prior to using it in the yard. The process should include ensuring it approaches a gate properly, works its way through a pen full and cattle, and is easily kept under control by the rider.
Even though a horse meets these requirements, riders must constantly be on the lookout for signs that a horse is having a bad day or is responding poorly to a given situation.
While pride in a job well done is an admirable thing, feedyard workers should be careful not to let pride get in the way of safety. Veteran feedyard cowboys are often paired with new riders because they are more adept at recognizing hazardous situations than a less experienced colleague. Younger workers can greatly benefit from the mentoring veteran cowboys can offer.
It only takes a second to change a life forever. Take those few seconds to make sure your work is safe, and always think before you act.
