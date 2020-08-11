The official ribbon-cutting celebration for the new Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area facility was held August 10. The new structure is at 110 S Ree Street, directly southeast of the Hyde Baseball Stadium in Pierre.
After three groups were recognized - the Boys and Girls Club Committee, the Capital Area Counseling Service (CACS) board, and the Pierre City Commission - a presentation was given in the multipurpose room on the second floor. Representatives of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce were also on hand, as were various individual guests.
Currently operating under summer hours Monday through Friday, the club works with approximately 25 youth in the morning — 7:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and approximately 30 youth in the afternoon — 12:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Starting Aug. 20, the fall hours are Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., working with 180-some kids each day. The club works with youth within a 50 mile radius of Pierre.
Tad Perry is the chief volunteer officer for the CACS. “If you want to know what that means, it means I lead the raising of money. They didn’t tell me that to begin with,” said Perry. “So far we have raised $1.8 million for the building. Annually, we try to raise over $200,000 for part of operating the Club. For this year, that is kind of coming to an end; I’m confident that we will do better than we have done in the past, but it’s an ongoing challenge.”
In 2014, Mansour Karim, a long-time Pierre resident, challenged the community to raise $50,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area. If the community responded, Karim pledged to match the gifts dollar-for-dollar with his own donation. “I am sure he is smiling right now as he is looking down on us,” said Perry of the deceased Karim. Many of the Karim family were in attendance.
Part of the gathering was a listing of items still needed to furnish the facility and to supply materials needed for the next year.
When the ribbon-cutting was completed, half of the specially-made ribbon was presented to the Club and the other half was presented to the city of Pierre. “A thank you is just not big enough for the future of Pierre,” said Mayor Steve Harding. “This facility is an investment in family, in kids and grandkids. Everybody’s support is important for projects like this.The last three years (of planning and construction) have gone by in a hurry.”
During construction, the activities of the Boys and Girls Club were shifted to the United Methodist Church in Pierre.
The Boys and Girls Club (BGC) leadership includes: director Becky Spoehr, assistant director Samson Boutchee, chief executive officer Amy Iversen-Pollreisz, and board president Tiffany Sanchez. Leon Schochenmaier is building project liaison to the Capital Area Counseling Services (CACS) board of directors.
The CACS leadership includes; chief executive officer Amy Iversen-Pollreisz, board chair Tiffany Sanchez, chair elect Will Mortenson, secretary Mary Turner, past chair Doneen Hollingsworth, chief volunteer officer Tad Perry, and board members Kim Olson, Julia Jones, Leon Schochenmaier and Austin Bernhard. The CACS mission includes: “rapid access to affordable, comprehensive care for persons experiencing emotional or substance abuse problems.” Its personnel “serve those in need, with a deep understanding of trauma, best clinical practices, and an unshakable commitment to resiliency, rehabilitation, and recovery.”
Some of the city’s leadership includes Mayor Steve Harding, commissioners Blake Barringer, Jamie Huizenga, Vona Johnson and Jim Mehlhaff, city administrator Kristi Honeywell, finance officer Twila Hight, planning director John Childs, library director Robin Schrupp, communications director Brooke Bohnenkamp, parks/recreation director Tom Farnsworth, recreation superintendent Mindy Cheap.
