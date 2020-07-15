A free six-part agriculture webinar series continues with “Financial Decision Making & Resiliency in a Crisis” by Alan Hojer on Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. (CST). In this session, Hojer provides insights on fiscal longevity, specifically on decision making during a crisis.
Hojer is a manager & legacy consultant of “Keep Farmers Farming,” a division of First Dakota National Bank. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1981, and co-owns and operates his family’s Hojer Ranch in Lake Preston and Miller. Hojer is an alumni of SDARL Class VII.
The remaining free agriculture webinar session is “Leadership During Uncertain Times” on July 30 at 2 p.m. (CST) with Don Norton & Olga Reuvekamp.
The series is sponsored by the South Dakota Ag Foundation and Central Plains Dairy Foundation, in partnership with SDARL, Farm Credit Services of America, First Dakota National Bank, and Maxwell Strategies.
