You probably won’t see it on your calendar, but September is Life Insurance Awareness Month. And it is indeed important to be aware of the importance of life insurance. Are you adequately insured?

Many people aren’t. About 40 percent of Americans face some type of life insurance gap, either because they’re uninsured or underinsured, according to a 2021 survey by the research and advocacy groups LIMRA and Life Happens.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments