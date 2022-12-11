If you receive Social Security, you’ve probably already heard that your checks in 2023 will be bigger — considerably bigger, in fact. How can you make the best use of this extra money?

Here’s what’s happening. For 2023, there’s an 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security benefits — the largest increase in 40 years.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments