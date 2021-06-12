If you’re a dad, you may be in line to get some nice gifts on Father’s Day. But your greatest gift may be your ability to help your children. One way of doing that is to get them started in the world of investing – and making a few investments on their behalf.
Here are three possibilities to consider.
529 plan
If you invest in a 529 education savings plan, your earnings can grow federally tax-free, provided the money is used for qualified educational expenses — withdrawals not used for these expenses will generally incur taxes and penalties on investment earnings. If you invest in your own state’s 529 plan, you might receive some state tax benefits, too, depending on how your state’s tax laws apply to 529 plans. State-by-state tax treatment may vary, so you’ll need to consult with your tax professional about your situation.
Provided you stay within certain limits, you can also use a 529 plan to pay for qualified K-12 expenses and registered apprenticeship programs. And you can even use it to repay certain qualified student loans, within limits.
A 529 plan can affect financial aid, but its effect is generally lower than that of other assets. And as the account owner, you have control of your 529, so, if one child decides not to go to college or pursue further education, you can switch beneficiaries.
UTMA account
When you establish a special type of custodial account known as a UTMA — Uniform Transfers to Minors Act — you are providing financial resources that can be used for education or another purpose that benefits your child. One potential benefit of a UTMA is that some of the earnings will be taxed at the child’s rate, which is likely lower than your own.
