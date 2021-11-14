The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has become known as Giving Tuesday, when people are encouraged to donate to charitable organizations. If you’d like to take part in this special day, you’ll want to maximize the effectiveness and benefits of your charitable gifts.
So, consider a few questions.
Is the charity reputable? Does it use its resources wisely?
Most charitable organizations are honest and dedicated to helping their specific causes. But sometimes there are a few “bad apples” in the bunch.
These groups aren’t necessarily fraudulent – though some are – but they may spend an inordinate amount of their donations on administrative expenses, rather than directing this money to where it’s most needed.
Fortunately, you don’t have to guess about the trustworthiness or the efficiency of a particular group, because you can check on it.
An organization called Charity Navigator (www.charitynavigator.org) tracks charitable groups’ financial health and accountability, including how much is spent on administrative and fundraising costs. Generally speaking, a charitable group that dedicates more than about 30 percent to 35 percent of its total costs to administration and fundraising expenses might be considered somewhat inefficient, though you’d want to evaluate each charity individually since extenuating circumstances can occur. Keep in mind, though, that smaller charities may not have the same resources as a national organization to provide the reporting necessary for Charity Navigator.
Will my employer match my contribution?
You can make your charitable gift go a lot further if your employer matches it. Typically, companies match donations at a 1:1 ratio, but some will match at 2:1 or even higher. Check with your human resources department about your company’s policy on charitable matches.
