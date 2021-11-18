Late last week I went for a walk — tears filled my eyes as I held a steady pace along the Lewis and Clark Trail. This scenic river path has become a sanctuary of mine, and many of the familiar faces that frequent the trail alongside me. I’ve grown so accustomed to its rhythm in my life that when I miss the opportunity for this sacred walk, I feel a deep sense of loss.
You see, a month ago I had a procedure on my leg that prevented me from running or walking briskly. So after nearly four weeks of being as still as I could muster, I finally went out on the trail. It was a gorgeous fall day, leaves whistling in the breeze, and those tears streaming down my face were of sheer gratitude — how I had longed for that connection with my Creator!
I know the scenery differs quite a bit from a Sunday morning service. For me, it’s no less holy. I love corporate worship, for sure, but I also know my soul needs intimacy with my Creator in the expanse of nature offered on a hike. So my pastoral advice for any of you longing for spiritual connection beyond the community of church is to go on and take a hike! Sometimes we can’t know what we’ve been missing until we’re back in balance once more.
Here’s the top three truths that settle my soul and bring me closer to spiritual connection with myself, my neighbors, and my God as I’m on a hike.
First, my body is made for movement.
Although I’d known about the Lewis and Clark trail since moving to Pierre four years ago, I hadn’t made any real effort to use it until Spring 2020. Nursing a knee injury and sciatic nerve pain, I made a commitment to run again. It’d been several years — and two pregnancies — since I’d attempted to put my body in motion the way running requires.
It hurt at first — a lot. In fact, it took me five months to train for a 5k, because my knees ached every single time. But something about this movement over time eased the pain of my sciatica, so I kept at it. I even created a mantra for my running, “Chin up, abs in, full stride, pump those arms.” It kept me going, and it opened for me a new way to explore spiritual connection.
In conversations with my spiritual director, I began observing that my heart felt more open when I was on the move. My prayers seemed effortless and more integrated. Even in the moments I pushed my body to go harder, I could feel a sense of connection with power greater than my own. I learned that embodied practices of prayer are my jam. I call it my kinesthetic spirituality, affirmation that God made my body for movement. And my favorite place to experience this sense of connection is amid God’s bountiful creation. I know we are all differently abled, so what a joy to know we have plenty of accessible paths around Pierre for your choosing. Just watch for the goose droppings in weeks to come.
Second, I am not the center of the universe.
Another part of my spiritual connection involves leaving my phone behind. No smart watch, no headphones, just the sounds of nature and the soundtrack of my own ponderings. It’s in these moments of true connection within myself that I get it — I’m not the center of the universe. In our over-informed lives, our noses buried deep in a smartphone for work and pleasure alike, we can forget that the world we’ve curated around us is not THE world. What I read on my newsfeed is not the most important thing happening today.
What does deserve my attention? The way my body feels in connection to the world around me. The people I encounter. The spirit that speaks to me when I am attentive enough to hear.
When we pay attention to what matters most, we are practicing holy and spiritual work. I love recognizing that my worries will not stop the Missouri River from flowing. My pain will not consume me, if I focus on the grasshoppers making their own way in the ecosystem. The bikers and joggers passing by remind me that we co-exist with so much wonder and delight. Even the breath that fills our lungs is shared by deer and dogs. We humans may be a vital part of God’s creation, but we’re not the center of the universe.
Taking time to truly appreciate the vastness of God’s creation — smartphones tucked neatly away — is the antidote to self-centered living. One day, as if God knew I needed a reminder of my place in this world, I came across a big ole’ snake on the path. My running slowed, I surveyed the situation, and I quickly decided that today, the path belonged to the snake.
I turned right around, chuckling at how self-important I’d felt until that exact moment. We humans are always grasping for more of something, and I can’t help but wonder if going for a hike might just remind us of how much we’ve already been given.
Finally, God is bigger than I can imagine.
This looming and mysterious truth is waiting to be discovered in the trees. Trees are a visible and poignant reminder that God has been here long before me, and God will continue to create all things new again, long after I’ve walked this earth. My fear and worries and frustrations feel a bit more manageable when released into the arms of a God this big. A God who creates everything from squirrels, rivers, grass that can withstand drought, towering trees, and you and me. Creation allows me perspective to pray that I might never make God small enough to fit into a neat and tidy box.
Going for a hike keeps the mystery and the expanse of God’s holy presence alive and well. So go on, take a hike with me!
Emily Munger is the pastor of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre.
