A dozen years ago, I lived and worked on Pine Ridge alongside many Jesuits at Red Cloud Indian School. I, a young white female protestant volunteer with a clear calling to ministry, immersed myself in the Jesuit way of life and thinking alongside Lakota spiritual practices. I’m sure the whole “I’m going to seminary in the Fall” conversation threw a few Jesuits and Lakota friends for a loop, but I will always appreciate those two years I spent investing in faith traditions much different than my own.
The juxtaposition of Lakota and Catholic tradition and theology is at times jarring. So much so, that one insistent Jesuit novice named Joe kept asking, “what does it mean to be Lakota Catholic?”
I’m not sure anyone except a person who identifies as such can answer, but here’s what I learned both traditions hold in common: finding God in all things.
I first read this simple phrase as the title of work by William A. Barry, S.J. about St. Ignatius’ spiritual exercises, but I’ve come to appreciate that Lakota spirituality aims in a similar direction: discerning in community how God is at work within our whole lives.
As an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, I continue the spiritual practice of finding God in all things, even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. Let me be clear: the pandemic has been horrible, gutting, and seemingly endless, but it has not deterred my search for God at work. In fact, I keep a growing list of ways God shows up in the midst of challenge, even a year like this one.
At the top of my list today is the ongoing ecumenical partnership called One Hope Worship right here in Pierre. It originated in Summer 2020 as a collaborative and creative way to sustain our worshipping communities in a healthy outdoor environment. Although each of our churches have long since resumed worship within our respective buildings, the Holy Spirit continues to stir within this One Hope Worship community.
I am thrilled to share that four of us local pastors, representing First Congregational UCC, First Baptist Church, Resurrection Lutheran, and First Methodist Church gather again to claim the value of One Hope Ecumenical Worship for Summer 2021.
Each Sunday in June at 9:30 a.m., we will populate Griffin Park and praise our Creator with one voice. It’s a joy for us pastors, a point of connection for our congregations, and a really accessible worship experience for the whole community. In the park, everyone belongs to one another, because we all worship the same God. Finding God in all things often means discovering hope in unexpected places, even Griffin Park.
If I’ve learned anything from my interfaith experiences, it’s this: Who knows what Spirit might inspire in us when we dare to drop the pretense of knowing what’s right, in favor of right Relationships!
“Love one another,” Jesus says, “So that my joy may be in you, and your joy may be complete.” What a joy to pursue relationships across theological divides in the name of a common Creator. Join me as we find God in all things One Hope Worship this June. I can’t wait to see you in Griffin Park. Oh, and bring your lawn chair.
