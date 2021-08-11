We’ve all had those days — the days where everything that could go wrong, does. Your car breaks down, your kids are sick, you lose your wallet and nothing is going your way.
Whether it’s an abundance of small issues adding up or one humongous, earth-shattering problem, we’ve all felt the terrible frustration that happens during those days. In the middle of the chaos, Scripture and God may be the furthest things from your mind. However, it is in the middle of those days that we need Him and His Word the most.
While I was dealing with one of those days earlier this week, I was stuck in my frustration until I read Philippians. Paul wrote this letter from a terrible, filthy Roman prison cell — which is, admittedly, much worse than my bad day — but still wrote that he “learned to be content whatever the circumstances,” (4:11). In fact, the entire letter is about joy! Paul’s secret to happiness is found in 4:8, where he tells us to focus on “whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable, … excellent or praiseworthy.”
When the stresses of life leave us irritated and exhausted, it’s tempting to remain focused on what’s going wrong, instead of everything that is right. Yet, the amount of goodness given by God far outweighs our inconveniences and frustrations.
Through these few verses, Jesus is inviting us to fully experience the joy, contentment, and peace that is found in Him. It’s amazing to see how much changes when we fix our eyes on the goodness of God instead of our circumstances.
A change in perspective is sometimes all we need to bring us from those days to the best day of our lives.
Tori Troen is an intern at New Life Church in Pierre.
