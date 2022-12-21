Central South Dakota's exceptional high schoolers in the fine arts were honored Tuesday evening. Attendees began filing into the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, where the banquet hall was lined with photos commemorating the achievements of each recipient.
Patrick Valentine was on hand to not only receive an award, but to perform his rendition of A Holly Jolly Christmas.
“It's fun to be with a group of people with similar interests, similar skills and just all get together,” Valentine said.
Valentine credits taking the time to better himself, making sure that his effort goes unwasted.
“It takes more than just what you do in school,” he said.
Motivating himself despite distractions and self-doubt were some of the challenges he faced getting to this point.
“You gotta remember that you gotta keep working on it, and then you’ll eventually get it and it usually pays off in the end,” he said.
Recipient Adrianna Wolforth chalks up oral interpretation pieces and one-act plays for her newfound success.
“I've definitely gotten a little bit more confident in front of large audiences and large crowds,” she said.
Wolforth also thinks the work she put in helped with her social anxiety, something she’s struggled with in the past.
“When I was in big crowds, even in Walmart, I just couldn’t focus and couldn't do anything really. Now since I've done all this stuff, I can focus on what I’m trying to get,” Wolforth said.
She hopes that the progress she’s made will help her shed the stigma around being the “shy kid.” Her own family is just as pleased with her growth.
“I guess I never thought of her being the type to get on stage and be able to express herself the way she does,” her grandmother, Kaleen Wolforth, said.
Aside from her granddaughter receiving an award, Kaleen was pleased to see all the homegrown talent being showcased.
Recipient Abby Wyly feels that she’s grown into a better leader since she began theater.
“Last year, when I was in the one-act play, I was basically the whole show. I didn’t leave the stage,” Wyly said.
Not afraid of a challenge, she hopes to continue performing in college. Her mother has seen her grow since she began acting in middle school.
“I didn't know she really wanted to do that. When she started doing it she was kinda a natural,” she said.
Those creating the art are making their surroundings more beautiful, as is the case with any artwork. While there were a variety of arts being honored, the keynote speaker was certainly able to offer some insight into their creative journey.
Presenting the awards to the recipients was South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere. He admitted that his objectives were rather aimless going into college, yet his excitement was a driving force.
“In life, we all just make it up as we go along. We have experiences that guide us in certain directions and I hope all of you have the right kind of experience as you move forward,” he said.
Lamphere was pleased that the arts were getting recognized.
“Your part of the journey, in music and theater and visual arts, goes on and on through life. You can gradually keep learning and keep improving throughout life and it'll bring you so much happiness.”
He believes that those who create are those that leave evidence of the society’s values and character.
“We all possess when we are born an insightful connection to our thoughts,” he said.
Beyond all else, the night was about the recipients who sacrificed for their craft leading up to Tuesday’s ceremony.
