Fine Arts Q&A featuring Mariel Squires

What exactly do you do?
“I play the flute in symphonic band and in marching band at T.F Riggs High School. I have been playing the flute since the 6th grade. My favorite part of band is pep band. I enjoy playing popular music.
What are your responsibilities?
My responsibilities as a flute player is to practice in and out of class. During marching band season, we would have a lot of morning practices so going to those practices are important to learning the drills and music. My freshmen year, I did small group contest with my best friend Molly, who is also a flute player. We did a flute duet and we did decently for our level.
What is one of the enjoyable aspects of what you do?
“One enjoyable aspect of playing in the band is that we get to travel sometimes. Every two years we go on a trip. I went on a trip to Denver, Colorado, and this May we are going to Orlando, Florida. We have been to competitions in Yankton, Mitchell and Chamberlin. I enjoy the long bus rides there and back.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of what you do?
One worst aspect of band is that I feel like not many people take the band seriously. We work very hard on rehearsals and performances but Fine Arts in the school isn’t taken seriously by some people. I think I would enjoy band more if I had more friends in the band and if there were more people who joined. Other than that I love band and I don’t regret joining.
