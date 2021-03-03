Fine Arts Q&A featuring Mesa Winder

Fine Arts can arguably be just as taxing, or even more so, than athletics. Some Fine arts students are also athletes. Here T.F. Riggs High School student Molly Neyhart replies to questions about his interests.
What exactly do you do?
“I play the alto saxophone in both symphonic and jazz band. I am also the drum major of the marching/pep band and participate in honor bands. To accomplish these, I have auditioned many times and taken many lessons to improve my skills.”
What are your responsibilities?
“My responsibilities include lots of practice and planning. Outside of class, we are expected to practice what we need help with. When it is marching band, I help to organize practices and assist the other students. I work with drills and scores, as well as conduct during marching performances and pep bands.”
What is one of the enjoyable aspects of what you do?
“Band has produced so many positive things for me. I have grown as a musician and learned how to play two other types of saxophones. I have also made countless friends and have met people through statewide events. Band has also given me leadership experience as the drum major, as well as allowing me to stay connected with the fine arts program at school.”
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of what you do?
“One of the worst aspects is getting up early for morning practices. They are always fun once I’m there, but getting out of bed is nearly impossible. I always get a little sad when marching season is over or when we play our last jazz performance. I have songs stuck in my head for weeks and no way to re-listen to the music.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.