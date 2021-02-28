Fine Arts Q&A featuring Molly Neyhart

Fine Arts can arguably be just as taxing, or even more so, than athletics. Some Fine arts students are also athletes. Here T.F. Riggs High School student Molly Neyhart replies to questions about his interests.
What exactly do you do?
“I play almost daily in class. Occasionally I go to pep band. During the fall we have marching band, I’ve been in it every year since I was a freshman. I’ve also been in band since I was in sixth grade.”
What are your responsibilities?
“I’m responsible for practicing outside of class. I have to take the time to learn how to play new music. During marching season I have to learn the music and learn the drills. During marching, we also have many morning practices that we all have to attend to be able to learn the drills and know how to play with other people.”
What is one of the enjoyable aspects of what you do?
“I enjoy going to pep band. Playing songs that you actually listen to on a regular basis is something that I like. I met my best friend in sixth-grade band class, you can meet some pretty great people. Traveling for marching band is extremely fun, you get to meet people from different places.”
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of what you do?
“Stage fright would probably be one of the worst aspects of being in band. If you play a note wrong everyone can hear it, so you have to know what you’re doing. If you aren’t comfortable on a stage, the whole time up there can be nerve-racking. The worst part is you’re on stage for about 10 minutes or longer. Even though after you’re done performing it is very rewarding.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.