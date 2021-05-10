Fine Arts can arguably be just as taxing, or even more so, than athletics. Some Fine arts students are also athletes. Here T.F. Riggs High School student Thomas Vestch replies to questions about his interests.
What exactly do you do?Well… a lot of stuff, really. I participate in both All-State and Chamber Choir, singing both Bass and Tenor. I play all sorts of instruments, like the French horn, mellophone, trumpet, guitar, and many others. On top of band and choir, I’m the lead vocalist in my punk band, Drop-Off. Some call me a poet, I wouldn’t go that far. I run a semi-successful backyard wrestling group, compiled of the friends I’ve made through the theatre and music departments, called BWF (Backyard Wrestling Federation). Nearing the end — I promise — I’m an active competitor in the promo world and am currently the LPW Undisputed Champion. Oh, and I work at Dairy Queen. That’s it, I swear!
What are your responsibilities?A lot of these responsibilities have pretty much been stated, but I’ll run over all of it one more time. In choir, I’m responsible for knowing my part and balancing with the rest of the group. In band, I’m responsible for essentially the same thing, knowing my part and knowing my instrument. In Drop-Off, I’m responsible for writing the lyrics, singing my part, and contributing to piecing the song together. In BWF, I’m responsible for writing promos, matches, storylines, and making sure the product is enjoyable to our niche audience. In LPW, I’m responsible for showing up and making a lasting impact as champion. And at DQ, I’m responsible for showing up on time, making ice cream, and putting smiles on peoples faces — hopefully.
What is one of the enjoyable aspects of what you do?One thing I enjoy the most about what I do is that it helps me express myself, and that goes with everything I do. I live by the motto that if you don’t enjoy doing something, simply don’t. So everything I do, I’m very passionate about. When it comes to choir, and band, and Drop-Off, I can express myself musically. I love singing, I love playing, I love music.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of what you do?The worst aspect has to be time management. Making the best out of the little time I do have. I participate in so much, it could be seen as overwhelming. Always being ready, always being prepared, always having motivation, it becomes hard to “be there” 100% of the time. Always thinking about what happens later on in life. I need to get better about living in the now, not living in tomorrow. One step at a time or you’ll fall flat on your face, and trust me, it doesn’t feel great.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.