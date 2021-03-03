Fine Arts Q&A featuring Sophia New

Fine Arts can arguably be just as taxing, or even more so, than athletics. Some Fine arts students are also athletes. Here T.F. Riggs High School student Molly Neyhart replies to questions about his interests.
What exactly do you do?
“I am currently the lead clarinetist for the Riggs Symphonic Band, lead tenor for Jazz A, bass 3 with the PIERREcussion Drumline, and principal cellist with the Pierre Youth Orchestra. I’ve also been a member of the “Bye Bye Birdie” and “The Addams Family” musical pits. “Birdie” was back in 2018, and “The Addams Family” was supposed to be in 2020, but ended up getting canceled. I was accepted into All-State Band as a junior, but that ended up getting canceled as well.”
What are your responsibilities?
“With being the lead for Jazz, Symphonic, and the Youth Orchestra, this means that I lead sectionals when appropriate, make sure the younger students know what’s going on, etc. This year is my first year with the drumline, and I’ve had to learn some of the different percussive warm-ups and techniques, which has vastly expanded my musical knowledge.”
What is one of the enjoyable aspects of what you do?
“One thing that I enjoy most about being a leader in the band program is getting to know those that are in different grades — learning about their strengths and weaknesses, knowing what makes them happy, etc. — and watching them grow as people. It gives me joy when I can see the smile on their faces when I know I had something to do with them being happy. Getting to watch these younger students grow as a musician and as a person brings me so much joy, and I hope that next year’s seniors can experience the same thing.”
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of what you do?
“I don’t believe there’s a ‘worst’ part of my leadership position because it is just so rewarding to be a leader in something that will change the lives of those who join it. Being in band since freshman year has really changed my life and I hope to continue in the band program wherever I end up going next year. I’m also excited to see how this year’s group of freshmen will change over the next few years.”
