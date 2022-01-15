A team of T.F. Riggs High School artists are this week’s Fine Arts Students of the Week. The students earned individual awards and a third-place art team award in the Lakota National Invitational Art Competition.
Art instructor Jill Kokesh nominated the students.
“These students put in a lot of time and talent to accomplish their place in the competition,” Kokesh said.
There were about 80 pieces of artwork submitted from 38 first-semester Riggs students. All these students showed exceptional talent in art class. Kokesh and pottery and sculpture instructor Christina Schaefer chose the artwork exhibited in the competition.
This is the first time Riggs has placed in the team competition at the competition. Riggs began competing in 2019. The 2021 Lakota Nation Invitational Art Show was held Dec. 14-17 at The Monument civic center in Rapid City.
Individual placements:
Magnus Weber, freshman — second place in Drawing
Jazmyne Goodman, freshman — first place in Watercolor Painting
Ciara Tipton, sophomore — first place in Drawing
Tyra Hathaway, junior — first place in photography
Adisyn Kuxhaus, senior — first place in Ledger Art
Olivia Swenson, senior — third place in Ceramics
Nicole Weiss, freshman — first place in Ceramics
Casey Bennett, junior — second place in Ledger Art
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.