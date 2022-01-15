Purchase Access

A team of T.F. Riggs High School artists are this week’s Fine Arts Students of the Week. The students earned individual awards and a third-place art team award in the Lakota National Invitational Art Competition.

Art instructor Jill Kokesh nominated the students.

“These students put in a lot of time and talent to accomplish their place in the competition,” Kokesh said.

There were about 80 pieces of artwork submitted from 38 first-semester Riggs students. All these students showed exceptional talent in art class. Kokesh and pottery and sculpture instructor Christina Schaefer chose the artwork exhibited in the competition.

This is the first time Riggs has placed in the team competition at the competition. Riggs began competing in 2019. The 2021 Lakota Nation Invitational Art Show was held Dec. 14-17 at The Monument civic center in Rapid City.

Individual placements:

Magnus Weber, freshman — second place in Drawing

Jazmyne Goodman, freshman — first place in Watercolor Painting

Ciara Tipton, sophomore — first place in Drawing

Tyra Hathaway, junior — first place in photography

Adisyn Kuxhaus, senior — first place in Ledger Art

Olivia Swenson, senior — third place in Ceramics

Nicole Weiss, freshman — first place in Ceramics

Casey Bennett, junior — second place in Ledger Art

Reghan Chilson, junior — second place in Ceramics

