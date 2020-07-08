To help members of the community stay cool and have fun this summer, the city of Pierre’s Recreation Department is pairing up with the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department. Every Tuesday evening in July, the two departments are hosting neighborhood fire hydrant parties. All the parties start at 6 p.m. and are anticipated to run through 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
The first hydrant party was at Steamboat Park at the 400 block of West Missouri Avenue on Tuesday, July 7. There were seven volunteer firefighters, six recreation department crew members, and approximately 75 other participants. The fire department provides the water and the main hoses, while the recreation department provides water balloons, water guns and ice pops.
The first fire department crew was from Fire House No. 1. Future hydrant parties are hosted by members of the fire station closest to that particular party location. The members of the recreation department who helped supervise the first party were Halle Gronlund, Macahl Raske, Emily Haberling, Marlee Dravland, Morgan Nelson, Sarah Haberman.
The future dates and locations are: July 14 — Devine Park, 1400 East Franklin; July 21 — LaBarge Park, 700 block of North Maple; and July 28 — Harrison Park, 800 block of North Pierce.
“We’re always looking to try something new and different,” city Recreation Superintendent Mindy Cheap said. “With the COVID cloud hanging over all us, we really wanted to come up with something the whole family could look forward to.”
The new idea has started out as a big hit. Participants do not have to register.
Fire Chief Ian Paul said the fire department will be supplying oversized sprinklers and more.
“We’ll actually hook our fire trucks up to the hydrants and run the water through our hoses, essentially making a giant sprinkler,” he said.
The main spray reaches over a hundred feet up, and then reaches out. Other hoses, with at least one hand directed, added to the fun.
"We were extremely pleased with how well the first party went," Sarah Haverman added. "Everyone from the kids and parents to the firefighters were having a blast. We are excited to be able to provide a fun, safe activity for the kids, and are expecting even a bigger turn out next time as word spreads."
